Center Grove student among the few to receive appointments to 3 service academies

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A senior at Center Grove High School has achieved something pretty remarkable.

Brett Boswell has received appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U. S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Less than 1% of applicants across the country receive appointments to all three academies each year. And, the teen is actually the first Center Grove student to make the achievement.

Getting into just one military academy isn’t easy. Each boasts a 12% acceptance rate or lower and it takes a bit more than having excellent grades and completing a lengthy application to get in.

On top of performing at a high level in the classroom, applicants must be well-rounded by serving in the community, passing a physical fitness test and pushing through a rigorous medical examination. Applicants also have to obtain a nomination from a state senator or congressional representative. Boswell received his nomination from Todd Young, Joe Donnelly and Trey Hollingsworth.

“When I started this whole process freshman year, I set the lofty goal of being accepted to all three but never thought it would happen,” Boswell said. “It is such an honor to receive an appointment to any one of the United States service academies, but to receive an appointment from all three, it is almost unreal.”

Boswell has already accepted his appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as a member of the Class of 2022.

“I have chosen to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, but to be given an appointment letter by the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy as well presented me with equally exciting and worthy opportunities to serve,” Boswell said. “I am just grateful to God for giving me these incredible opportunities and I am excited for my future in the Army. I will do my best to be represent my family and the state of Indiana well.”