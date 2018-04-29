× Despite game seven loss, Pacers optimistic about future

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There was no way LeBron James was going to lose a game seven in Cleveland. Every time the Pacers made a push Sunday afternoon, James pushed back to the tune of 45 points.

Indiana’s impressive run ended at the hands of the best player of the game. The Cavaliers advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals after beating the Pacers 105-101 in game seven.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes that kind of killed us throughout the course of the series,” said forward Thaddeus Young. “We’ll have one bad quarter and it just dictates the whole game.”

“We lost. There’s no other takeaway,” responded center Myles Turner when asked if he was taking away anger or frustration. “We lost in game seven. We’re going home.”

“They’re a good team,” guard Lance Stephenson said. “They earned it. We challenged them in every aspect of the game.”

In the end, the Pacers were probably the better team in the series, but there’s certainly no shame in losing a game seven to James in Cleveland.

If Indiana can add a few pieces in the offseason, the future certainly looks bright.

“I think we have a lot of good young talent on this team,” said guard Darren Collison. “Myles Turner is a potential all-star player. Vic is an all-star player. Domas [Sabonis] has all-star potential too, so we have a lot of good young players on this team and our bench was good all year long.”

“If you don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you,” guard Victor Oladipo said. “That’s just how I feel. Nobody thought we were going to be here. No one. Not one person, but us in the locker room. I feel like we’ve earned our respect.”