Hamilton County Humane Society hosts “Wine, Wags & Whiskers”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On Thursday, May 11, the Hamilton County Humane Society is hosting a very special event for a good cause.

The 10th annual "Wine, Wags and Whiskers" event will feature fine wines, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and, of course, cats and dogs from the shelter. The event benefits the Humane Society, the state's only open admission, no-kill animal shelter.

We spoke with Megan Bousley about Wine, Wags and Whiskers and what all attendees can look forward to at the event.

Want more info or purchase tickets? Click here.