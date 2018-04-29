Here’s a capsule look at who the Colts gained in the NFL draft

• Five trades

• Four second-round picks

• Six new players on offense, five on defense

The 2018 NFL Draft featured lots of action for the #Colts, who hauled in a modern team record 11 picks:https://t.co/mrBiHIx9Fv pic.twitter.com/ZKzUXzfNOh

— Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) April 29, 2018