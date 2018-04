× IMPD investigating after body is found in woods on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on the city’s northeast side Sunday evening.

Police say they received a report of the body in the woods near the 8200 block of East 38th Street at about 6:45 p.m.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and collect evidence.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.