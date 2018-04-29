× Man in custody after police say he broke into IMPD building, threatened to kill officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 48-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning after police say he broke into IMPD’s Southwest District headquarters on the city’s near west side.

A police report indicates Wilfredo Quiles is facing several charges including burglary, vandalism, criminal trespassing and intimidating for threatening to kill a detective and his family.

An officer was called to the scene in the 500 block of King Ave. at about 3:11 a.m. “on a report of man yelling into an office phone that there was someone shooting at or near roll call,” IMPD said in a press release.

When the officer arrived, he reportedly saw Quiles standing with a dog behind a Plexiglass barrier in the front lobby of the building. Police say the man was frantically waving his arms at the officer as he walked toward the front door.

Police say the officer he immediately recognized Quiles, because he had arrested him last Sunday for allegedly resisting law enforcement. Police also detained him last week “because he had not been taking his medication for schizophrenia and PTSD,” IMPD said.

When the officer spoke to Quiles, the man claimed someone had just shot at him in the street behind the building, so he crawled through a window that had been shot out to get to safety. Quiles also told the officer that the person chased him into the building, but police say a suspect was never found inside.

Quiles was later arrested and taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be evaluated.