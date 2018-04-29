× Romeo Langford wins 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Romeo Langford capped a spectacular high school career by winning 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Langford showed up on 264 of 294 media and coaches ballots, the highest percentage of a Mr. Basketball winner since North Central’s Eric Gordon won in 2007, according to our media partners at the IndyStar.

One of the top recruits in the nation, Langford finished his career fourth in Indiana state history in scoring with 3,002 points. He leaves New Albany after leading the Bulldogs to a 100-10 record over four years and a 4A State Championship as a sophomore in 2016. He averaged 35.5 points per game as a senior this past season.

Carmel’s Amy Dilk won 2018 Indiana Miss Basketball, more than doubling up second place Angel Baker from Pike in the voting (per the IndyStar). Dilk averaged nearly 18 points as a senior, and finished her career with 1,404 total points.