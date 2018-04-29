× Volunteers build fence for fallen Boone County deputy’s K-9 partner ahead of his retirement

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Volunteers helped to install a fence for the K-9 partner of a fallen Boone County officer.

The K-9, named Brik, worked with Deputy Jacob Pickett before he was fatally shot in the line of duty earlier this year.

It was recently announced that Brik would officialy retire and remain with the wife and kids of Deputy Pickett.

A viewer shared photos of the progress that had been made on the fence as of Saturday. That person said the materials used were donated by Lowe’s and Chick-fil-A donated food.

Volunteers said they hoped to have the fence built by the end of the weekend, if not then next weekend.