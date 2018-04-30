2018 Decorators’ Show House preview

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's beautifully-decorated and lavishly-landscaped, all put together by volunteers. It's the place you need to visit if you're in need of home design inspiration. Sherman stopped by the 2018 Decorators' Show House to see a sneak peek, and to see how you can support a good cause while checking it out.