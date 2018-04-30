× 42nd One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon highlights a busy week of downtown events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of Indianapolis’ biggest events is ready to go this weekend as the 42nd One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will get underway Saturday morning.

Festival organizers are expecting another record number of participants for the 13 mile run which will get underway in downtown Indianapolis near Washington and West Street and wind its way through the west side of Indianapolis and into the down of Speedway before returning back to Indianapolis where it will end near Military Park.

Drivers should expect street closures/restrictions to begin as early as 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning which should last till about 2:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Other events this weekend in downtown include:

American Ninja Warrior: through May 2

American Ninja Warrior will result in the total closure of Monument Circle all day Monday, April 30. Additionally, Tuesday, May 1, Monument Circle will be closed for tear-down from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, the north half of Monument Circle will be closed from 1 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2

The 500 Festival Kickoff to May will result in the closure of Monument Circle’s south half from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Note the north half will be closed until 9 p.m., Ninja above.)

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market opens for the season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesday presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Friday, May 4

The IMPD15th Recruit Graduation returns to the Indiana War Memorial and Museum, resulting in the closure of Michigan Street from Penn to Meridian from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

The One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will begin and end at Washington and West streets and results in closures along the route from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., with tear-down at 6 p.m.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon.