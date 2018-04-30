Indianapolis Zoo welcomes new tiger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind.- FOX59 is your Zoobilation station.

Zoobilation is Indy’s biggest fundraiser for animal conservation benefiting the Indianapolis Zoo.

Ahead of the event in June, we’re highlighting some of the unique things the zoo offers.

First, up we’re introducing you to a tiger named Metis who just moved to Indy a few months ago.

His name means “Moon of Jupiter.”

The Siberian tiger is two-years-old and already weighs more than 300 lbs.

His hobbies include eating, playing with boxes, and dating.

“He is too young to breed right now. But in a few years he’ll be able to breed,” said Angela Christ, senior animal keeper for the Indianapolis Zoo.

Metis came to Indy from Columbus, Ohio through a program that’s basically Tender for tigers.

Its goal is to pair tigers for reproductive purposes.

Currently there are only about 500 Siberian tigers living in the wild, and that’s worldwide.

“In zoos it’s very important to keep up the breeding so in case we lose them out in the wild, we still have them here in zoos,” said Christ.

There's talk around the zoo that Metis already has his eyes set on a special young lady cub.\

“They’re ‘talking’ they’re ‘friends,’ said Christ.

It will still be a while before Metis is officially off the market.

In the meantime he’s focused on settling into his new digs right here in the Circle City.