Police investigating after person found dead inside home on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a death on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene on East Tabor Street, near South Sherman Drive and East Raymond Street, around 3 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Police say a male victim was found dead inside of a home. At this time, there are no signs of foul play.

The coroner and investigators are on scene. This story is developing.