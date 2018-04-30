× Lawrence firefighter dies following physical assessment training

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Lawrence Fire Department (LFD) firefighter passed away Monday after the department’s annual physical assessment training.

Jeff Holt, 60, had been with the department since 1996. He was previously a Lafayette firefighter.

The department says the physical assessment includes turnout in full gear. Shortly after 10 a.m., Holt collapsed and was transported to the Indiana Heart Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead of a suspected heart attack. He was an organ donor, and medical staff are doing evaluations.

Holt served as a lieutenant, engineer, firefighter, training chief and deputy chief of operations. He was a firefighter at Station 38.

LFD says Holt was planning to retire in two years.

His death is considered a line-of-duty death. Funeral plans are pending.