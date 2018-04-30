× Major resurfacing project to get underway on U.S. 231 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that a major resurfacing project on U.S. 231 in Putnam County will begin this week.

Contractors will be closing one lane of the roadway in the area they will be working and directing motorists around the ongoing construction which is estimated to cost just under $5 million dollars.

The project will resurface U.S. 231 from just north of State Road 42 to just south of State Road 240. There will be additional work in Cloverdale which will install ADA compliant curb ramps.

This work is scheduled for completion by October 15th of this year.