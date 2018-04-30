× Man injured after train strikes car in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Greenwood police are on the scene of an accident involving a train and a car.

Officers arrived on scene at East Worthsville Road just after noon. They say the crash happened after a blue Mustang pulled out in front of the train.

The male driver was awake and breathing while being transported to the hospital. His injuries were said to be minor.

Greenwood police say the train is blocking East Worthsville Road, Stop 18 Road and Pushville Road.