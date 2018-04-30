May begins but it will feel like June

Our stretch of fantastic weather is going to continue for a few more days. While the start of May is just around the corner, temperatures Tuesday afternoon are going to feel more like those normally found in mid-June.

Warm weather is expected to continue for much of the week with temperatures topping out in the 70°s to low 80°s.

Our next decent chance for rain arrives Thursday and continues through the first half of Friday.

WHAT A RUN

Thanks to low humidity and 100% sunshine we had an incredible run in temperatures Monday. Central Indiana started with temperatures in the 30°s.

By late afternoon, temperatures had jumped 34° to 42° – climbing in to the lower to middle 70°s.

TOP 10 COLDEST APRILS

Just a few hours left to April 2018. Going in to today this now ranks as the 8th coldest April on record in Indianapolis. (Records go back to 1871.)