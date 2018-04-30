× Messer, Rokita, Braun to hold final GOP debate in Indiana’s Senate race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The three Indiana Republicans looking to run in the U.S. Senate race against Democrat Joe Donnelly will hold their final primary debate Monday.

FOX59 will carry the event live at 7 p.m. It will feature Rep. Luke Messer, Rep. Todd Rokita and former state lawmaker Mike Braun.

The three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in the race for Indiana’s Senate seat. The primary election is set for Tuesday, May 8. The winner will challenge Donnelly during the general election in November in what’s sure to be one of the country’s most closely watched races.

Blogger and political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz will moderate Monday night’s debate.

“Hopefully it will be a debate about the issues so Hoosier voters—Republicans and also Democrats and independents—can size up these three candidates see what they’re about, see where they are on the issues and see where they’re different,” he said this week on IN Focus.

The Indiana Debate Commission is hosting the event. Many of the questions presented to the candidates will be from Hoosiers who’ve submitted them in advance.

“We really do put the focus on the voters so while we have a moderator who will keep the conversation on track. Most of the questions will come from Hoosier voters and we’ve had over 100 submissions on our website from voters,” said Gerry Lanosga with the Indiana Debate Commission.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. on FOX59. We’ll also stream it live on our website.