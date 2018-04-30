× Police arrest armed Martinsville officer after incident at Greenwood bar

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An armed Martinsville officer was arrested after an incident at a Greenwood bar early Saturday morning.

Greenwood police arrested Brandt Summit for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Summit was transported to the Johnson County jail where he was later released on bond.

According to a police report, Summit was at the Barn at Bay Horse Inn for a concert. His friend told police that Summit became very intoxicated. They got into an argument, and Summit started walking towards the wooded area.

A witness called police around 1:20 a.m. after witnessing the argument.

When police arrived, they tried to speak with Summit, but instead, he walked further into the woods.

A K9 officer was called to help search for him; he was later found lying on his back under a bush at the entrance to the Barn at Bay Horse Inn. He was taken into custody.

While conducting a search of him, a Greenwood officer located three pocket knives, three handcuff keys, two firearms holsters, a Martinsville Police Department badge and ID card, and a Glock magazine. Under the bush they found a fully loaded Glock 27 firearm, with one round in the chamber.

Police say he could not maintain his balance on his own, and he blew 0.238 on a PBT.

He is currently on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Martinsville police say they are also waiting for Greenwood police to finalize their investigation.

Summit was brought on as a reserve in 2015, and he has worked full time for the department since 2016.