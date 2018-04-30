× Police arrest Martinsville officer after incident at Greenwood bar

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Martinsville officer was arrested after an incident at a Greenwood bar early Saturday morning.

Greenwood police arrested Brandt Summit for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Summit was transported to the Johnson County jail where he was later released on bond.

According to a police report, Summit was at the Barn at Bay Horse Inn for a concert. His friend told police that Summit became very intoxicated. They got into an argument, and Summit started walking towards the wooded area.

A witness called police around 1:20 a.m. after witnessing the argument.

When police arrived, they tried to speak with Summit, but instead, he walked further into the woods.

A K9 officer was called to help search for him; he was later found lying on his back under a bush at the entrance to the Barn at Bay Horse Inn. He was taken into custody.

While conducting a search of him, a Greenwood officer located three pocket knives, three handcuff keys, two firearms holsters, a Martinsville Police Department badge and ID card, and a Glock magazine. Under the bush they found a fully loaded Glock 27 firearm, with one round in the chamber.

Police say he could not maintain his balance on his own, and he blew 0.238 on a PBT.

He was placed on paid administrative leave before being terminated. He can still go through an appeals process.

“We will look into this like we look into any incident,” said Martinsville Chief of Police Matt Long. “We’re cooperating with the other agencies and can appreciate them doing their job.

“We don’t tolerate that type of behavior. Wearing a badge doesn’t give someone the right to just go out and do anything.”

Summit was brought on as a reserve in 2015, and he has worked full time for the department since 2016.