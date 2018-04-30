× Police say 2 children kidnapped in Virginia may be headed to Indiana

ROANOKE, VA –Virginia State Police say two children kidnapped from Roanoke are in extreme danger, and they may be headed to Indiana.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Bailey M. Crumbly, 5, and Gauge M. Clinton, 4. They were last seen at their grandmother’s house Sunday night, but they were missing from the home Monday morning.

Crumbly is a young black girl, and she has long braided black hair, brown eyes, is 3’5″ tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

Gauge Misiah Clinton is a young black boy, and he’s described as having short curly black hair, brown eyes and weighing 40 pounds.

They are believed to be with Camille Marie Crumbly and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack. Crumbly has piercings on her right cheek, and she has short black hair. But police say it’s possible she’s wearing a pink wig.

Police believe they’re headed to Indiana in a white 2018 GMC U-Haul rental pickup with Arizona tags AH96145.

