Sunshine rolls on with warming trend underway; tracking midweek rain

Skies are clear and temperatures are cool again to begin our Monday morning. Be sure to have that jacket through 9 a.m. An excellent day is ahead with full sunshine and warmer temperatures. Afternoon readings should reach the lower to mid 70s for downtown Indianapolis.

Winds will turn southwesterly through the day and into the Tuesday. This will help to boost our temperatures while maintaining sunshine. We could make a run at 80s for the first time this year, marking the best day of the week!

Spotty showers return slowly on Wednesday before heavier, steadier rains become likely on Thursday into Friday morning. At this time, no severe weather anticipated locally but look for more updates!