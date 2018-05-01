× A week to go, U.S. Senate primary candidates barnstorm Indiana for votes

INDIANAPOLIS – The final sprint toward the May 8 primary has the three Republican candidates looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly crisscrossing the state.

Coming off Monday’s final debate hosted by the Indiana Debate Commission, the candidates – Rep. Luke Messer, Rep. Todd Rokita and former state lawmaker Mike Bruan – have all announced their own version of statewide tours to court the final undecided Republican voters.

“We rank as one of the most exciting and contentious races to watch,” Laura Wilson said, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis and political analysts for FOX 59. “A lot of these attacks haven’t just been political, they’ve been personal. So whatever candidate wins, they’re going to have to coalesce the whole party around them.”

Marion County election officials updated early voting totals Tuesday, saying early voting is up 55 percent from this time in the 2014 primary and up 67 percent from 2010.