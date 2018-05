INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-74 are closed near I-465 on the southeast side due to an overturned semi.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as they travel eastbound on I-74 near mile marker 93.8.

Indiana State Police say the driver is being extricated and a medical helicopter has been called to the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.