Colts sign 10 undrafted rookies, push roster to 90
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ roster reached its 90-player limit Tuesday as they signed 10 undrafted rookie free agents.
One addition that undoubtedly will draw interest is wide receiver Steve Ishmael, who surpassed some of Marvin Harrison’s career records at Syracuse.
The 10 additions push the Colts’ roster to offseason limit of 90. A look at the newest Colts:
- K Michael Badgley, Miami, 5-9, 183 pounds: converted 77-of-97 field-goal attempts (79.4 percent) in 49 games with the Hurricanes. Also converted 172 PATs and handled kickoffs, registering 92 touchbacks on 190 attempts. Set school records for points (403) and field goals.
- S Chris Cooper, Stony Brook, 5-10, 202: appeared in 33 games and posted 147 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defensed. Second-team All-Colonial Athletic Football selection as senior.
- CB Lashard Durr, Mississippi State, 5-10, 188: Started 13 of 25 games in two seasons at Mississippi State. Spent previous two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. At Mississippi State, generated 36 tackles and one interception.
- WR Steve Ishmael, Syracuse, 6-2, 212: Finished as school’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,891) – breaking Harrison’s school mark of 2,718) and his 10 100-yard receiving games ranked second. Ishmael’s 219 receptions rank second in school history. Last season, he established career highs with 105 catches and 1,347 yards, adding seven TDs.
- CB Robert Jackson, UNLV, 6-1, 202: played in 22 games with eight starts in two seasons. Prior to UNLV, Jackson spent two seasons at the College of the Sequoias. At UNLV, he finished with 52 tackles, and nine passes defensed.
- DT Tomasi Laulile, BYU, 6-2, 285: Appeared in 33 games with just three starts. Totaled 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.
- LB Skai Moore, South Carolina, 6-2, 218: Started 37 of 50 games at South Carolina. Finished with 353 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 20 passes defensed. Became 15th player in Division I history to lead his team in tackles four seasons (2013-15, ’17). Moore red-shirted in 2016 while recovering from a neck injury.
- S George Odum, Central Arkansas, 6-1, 195: Played in 48 games with 39 starts while seeing action at outside linebacker and defensive back. Posted 350 tackles, including 223 solos and 29 for a loss. Also had 6.5 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
- LB William Ossai, San Jose State, 6-1, 234: Finished with 169 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and three forced fumbles in 48 games, 22 as a starter.
- CB Henre’ Toliver, Arkansas, 6-0, 185: Started 36 of 49 games for Razorbacks. Collected 161 tackles, eight interceptions, 31 passes defensed. Started all 12 games last season and posted 43 tackles and three interceptions.