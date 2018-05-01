× Colts sign 10 undrafted rookies, push roster to 90

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ roster reached its 90-player limit Tuesday as they signed 10 undrafted rookie free agents.

One addition that undoubtedly will draw interest is wide receiver Steve Ishmael, who surpassed some of Marvin Harrison’s career records at Syracuse.

The 10 additions push the Colts’ roster to offseason limit of 90. A look at the newest Colts: