DePauw says 'perpetrators' responsible for racist rock formation have been identified

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – DePauw University announced Tuesday that the “alleged perpetrators” responsible for a racist rock formation found near campus have been identified.

The racial slur formed in rocks in DePauw Nature Park was one of a series of race-related incidents at the school last month that prompted protests.

Ken Owen, a special adviser to the school’s president, said the names of the suspects cannot be released to the public because they are juveniles. According to Owen, the individuals have been issued no trespass orders.

The case has now been turned over to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigations into other offensive incidents are ongoing and the campus community is encouraged to share any information that may be helpful by emailing incident@depauw.edu.