Funeral arrangements announced for Lawrence firefighter who died after training

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Lawrence firefighter who died after the department’s annual physical assessment training Monday.

Jeff Holt, 60, collapsed and was transported to the Indiana Heart Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead of a suspected heart attack.

The fire department says the viewing for Holt will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Friday starting at 10 a.m. Both will take place at the Horizon Christian Fellowship Church at 7702 Indian Lake Road in Lawrence.

Following the funeral, a procession of public safety vehicles will honor Holt, whose death is considered a line-of-duty death. A ceremonial “last call” will be included during the procession when the casket arrives at Station 36, Holt’s last duty assignment.

The public is encouraged to view the procession and ceremonies along the following route:

Horizon Christian Fellowship to 79th Street.

79th Street west to Fall Creek Rd.

South at Fall Creek Road to 71st Street.

East on 71st Street that turns into Lee Road south.

South on Lee Road to 59th Street.

West (left at the light) on 59th Street to Post Rd.

South on Post Rd (in front of the Lawrence Government Center) to 56th Street.

West on 56th St to Franklin Road.

South (left) on Franklin Road to 45th Street.

East (left) on 45th Street to McCoy Street. 4450 McCoy St (in front of LFD Station 38)

Starting from Station 38 south on McCoy Street to east Pendleton Pike.

East on Pendleton Pike to Oaklandon Road.

North (Left) on Oaklandon Road from Pendleton Pike to 7620 N Oaklandon Road (Station 36).

Once services conclude at Station 36, the procession will return to Horizon Christian Fellowship Church

North on Oaklandon Road from Station 36 to Fox Road.

West (left) on Fox Road to 79th Street.

West on 79th Street (right) to Indian Lake Road south back to Horizon Christian Fellowship 7702 N Indian Lake Road.

Officials say motorists should expect lengthy delays along the procession route, likely in the early afternoon Friday.