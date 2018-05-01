× Gov. Holcomb requests federal aid for February and March flooding in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb has requested federal help for Hoosiers affected by flooding earlier this year.

The request comes after the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conducted joint preliminary damage assessments from the Feb. 14 through March 4 flooding.

Holcomb requested a disaster declaration for nine counties for individual assistance and 27 counties for public assistance. Holcomb called damage to homes, businesses, utilities and infrastructure “significant and, in many areas, catastrophic.”

The governor noted that six people died in flood-related incidents ranging from a woman who crashed during a downpour to a kayaker who disappeared to a postal worker who drowned after her vehicle went off the road and landed in a creek.

Individual assistance programs could provide grants for temporary housing, home repairs and other resources for those affected by flooding. Hoosier business owners could also apply for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If the public portion of the request is approved, federal funds may help reimburse state and local agencies for certain actions, such as emergency protective measures, debris removal, road repairs and personnel costs.

The state said more than 1,800 homes sustained flood damage. Eleven homes were destroyed while 631 homes had major damage, 684 homes had minor damage and 539 homes were affected by flooding. FEMA estimated individual damage in excess of $19 million, while the counties eligible for public assistance noted $14 million in damage.

You can read Holcomb’s letter to President Trump here.

Counties included in the individual assistance request:

Carroll

Clark

Elkhart

Floyd

Harrison

Jefferson

Lake

Marshall

St. Joseph

Counties included in the public assistance request: