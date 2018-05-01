× Indianapolis Colts waive several players to clear room for undrafted free agent rookies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The reshaping of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster continued with some subtractions.

The team has waived linebacker Jermaine Grace, running back Matt Jones, wideout Justin Liggins, nose tackle Joey Mbu, defensive end Arthur Miley and linebacker Darnell Sankey. The Colts also waived-injured defensive tackle Johnathan Calvin, who reverts to the injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

The release of those players is a prerequisite to general manager Chris Ballard signing a handful of undrafted rookie free agents.