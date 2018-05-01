Inspiring video shows teen surprising prom date after not being able to walk for 10 months

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A San Antonio teen who says she hadn’t been able to walk for the past 10 months surprised her prom date by getting back up on her feet.

The inspiring moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral on Twitter.

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months… i surprised my prom date with this💛✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

The video starts with 18-year-old Morgan Coultress waiting in a home. The front door then opens, revealing her date, Tarik Garcia, who is visibly amazed when he sees Coultress take a few steps in his direction. The two then embrace and are both brought to tears.

Coultress says she hasn’t been able to walk for the past few months because of a conversion disorder that has affected her leg function. The teen told KSAT that she was diagnosed after a surgery last summer.

If that heartwarming moment wasn’t enough, Coultress also says she ended up being named prom queen at Health Careers High School that night.

YOUR BEAUTIFUL 2018 HEALTH CAREERS HS PROM QUEEN! 💛✨ @aeonianlife pic.twitter.com/9pOiK0hqF2 — lexi 🥀 (@lexi_gonzales7) April 29, 2018

Coultress told KSAT that her next goal in her recovery is walking on her own for her graduation in June.