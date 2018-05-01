× It’s a girl! Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome first baby

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially a father! His wife Amy announced on Tuesday morning she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. They named their daughter Isla Rose.

“It feels like a dream. The best dream ever,” Amy tweeted.

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Dale Jr. also shared his reaction to being a new father. “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed,” Dale Jr. tweeted.

Dale Jr. has been very open about the excitement of becoming a father, sharing updates every trimester.

Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed. https://t.co/D2U0LxCORN — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 1, 2018

Isla Rose was born the day after what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s birthday.

Since his retirement last year, Dale Jr. has been keeping busy as an analyst for “NASCAR America” on NBC Sports Network.