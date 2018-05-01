× Police: Intoxicated driver stopped for going 116 mph with child in car

ROCHESTER, Ind. – A driver who’d been drinking was going nearly twice the speed limit with her child inside the car when a state trooper pulled her over Monday, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road around 2 p.m. Monday. The trooper pulled over a 2017 Dodge Challenger that was going 116 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The trooper noticed a 1-year-old child was improperly restrained in a child safety seat and saw an open alcoholic beverage in the car.

Police said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Rachel Harding of Indianapolis, had a blood alcohol concentration above .08 percent, which is the legal limit to drive in Indiana.

She was arrested on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and neglect of a dependent.

She was taken to the Fulton County Jail. The child was released into the care of the Fulton County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services, police said.