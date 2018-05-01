× Purdue student critically injured after bike is struck by vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Purdue student was critically injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of Lindberg Road and County Road 400 W, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the crash at about 2:49 p.m. There, they learned Lucas B. Shanker had disregarded a stop sign and crossed into the path of a Dodge truck.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the truck, 69-year-old Victor P. Gervaism, was unable to take evasive action to prevent hitting the bicyclist.

Shanker, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital with severe head trauma. Gervaism was not injured.

The crash is under investigation, but authorities don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

“As warmer weather continues to arrive and people are enjoying outdoor activities, bicyclist are encouraged to obey all traffic laws and practice good bike safety rules while operating on public roadways,” said the sheriff’s office.