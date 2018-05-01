Some Whiteland residents under drinking water boil order through Friday
WHITELAND, Ind.– A drinking water boil order has been issued for parts of the Town of Whiteland due to a water main break.
Residents who live on the following streets should boil drinking water for at least five minutes before consumption:
- Main Street east of the Railroad tracks
- North Front Street from Main to Poplar Street
- Pearl Street from the railroad tracks to Elm Street
- Boone Street
- Elm Street
- North and South State Street
- Brewer Street
- Poplar Street
- Walnut Street
The order will remain in effect until Friday, May 4 after 12 p.m. Officials say residents only need to boil the water they consume.
Testing will be conducted on the water until lab analysis comes back as satisfactory. An update will be provided once the order has been lifted.