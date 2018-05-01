Summer-like heat continues; Threat for storms increase

What a beautiful day in central Indiana. Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80°s for the first time in nearly seven months. While temperatures remain “up” the next couple of days, the chance for rain will begin to increase along with the chance for strong to severe storms.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

Computer models suggest a line of thunderstorms moving through central Indiana Thursday morning.

This line should be in the decaying stage of their life cycle. That means that the main threat from this line will be strong winds and small hail.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with an uptick in thunderstorm potential coming Thursday evening. In fact, some computer models suggest a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

At this distance, the main threat appears to be damaging wind, however hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has included western Indiana in a “Slight Risk” for severe storms from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Final numbers are in for April in Indianapolis. It was the first time in four years that the capital city failed to reach 80° during the month.