Uses for CBD in recipes

The sale of CBD oil is now legal in Indiana. Josh Horrigan is the chef at 'Annabelle's Garden in the City' in Broad Ripple. They offer customers various ways of using CBD, including in recipes. Maybe you would like to try it in a smoothie or a root beer float? Horrigan details the benefits of CBD use.
