× Warmest of 2018 arrives today but threat of fire danger heightened!

Skies are clear and temperatures are cool to start our Tuesday morning. We expect another beautiful start to the day and not as chilly either! Once again, sunshine will dominate the city skyline, while temperatures move into the 80’s later this afternoon, marking the warmest so far of 2018. A RED FLAG WARNING begins at noon today and will run through 8:00pm tonight. Due to low humidity and gusty winds this afternoon, any fire outdoors could spread quickly! Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged until conditions improve…higher humidity and rain chances by Thursday should help with this current situation.

More warmth tomorrow, a few more clouds and higher dew points (mugginess) should give us the feel of a true spring day! A limited rain chance for the day exists but our better chances really don’t get here until Thursday and into Friday.