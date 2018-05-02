× Bob and Tom Show to continue their highly popular radio show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Fans of the long time running and locally based Bob and Tom Show will continue to get their morning radio fix of laughter, comedy, talk, news and other features as the show agreed to a new multi-year agreement with Westwood One.

The show, originating from Indianapolis and now in its 35th year, has continued to post significant numbers with morning listeners from across the country on over 100 radio station and on the American Forces Network worldwide.

The show has kept it’s home base in Indianapolis since March of 1983 when Bob Kevoian and Tom Griswold arrived and despite the retirement of Bob Kevoian at the end of 2015, has still maintained one of the top spots for radio shows in the country.

Tom Griswold, Co-Host of The BOB & TOM Show, said: “Our show is getting bigger and better all the time, thanks to our great relationship with Westwood One. In the dizzying world of digital technology, including an ever-changing radio world, it’s terrific to be part of the Westwood One team. They understand the importance of great content, and the ability to deliver it on multiple media platforms.”