CARMEL, Ind.– Crews were called to a large house fire in Carmel Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Hintocks Circle, near Shelborne Road and 106th Street.

Crews arrived to see heavy smoke and fire showing. Additional crews were requested. A portion of the roof collapsed, according to the Carmel Fire Department.

One person reportedly suffered slight smoke inhalation.

This story is developing.