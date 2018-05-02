Drivers wrap up Indy 500 testing, Danica Patrick improves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- Another day of testing at the track means we're one step closer tot he 102nd running of the Indy 500.

"It's nice to be out here in warm conditions," Chip Ganassi driver Scott Dixon said after the final day of testing wrapped up at IMS on Wednesday afternoon. "It's right around the corner. The race is going to be here before we know it."

One of the biggest questions marks this week at testing, is undoubtedly how Danica Patrick will fare in her first time back in an Indy Car. Compared to Tuesday for Danica when the former NASCAR driver said it went 'horribly', Wednesday afternoon was much better.

"I slept much better last night and today ran pretty smooth," Patrick said at IMS after testing. "The first couple laps today I got flat out, so it was much different today than yesterday."

Danica went on to say that she was relieved that these first few days of testing are in the books because the first step, is getting comfortable. Team owner Ed Carpenter said one of the keys for Patrick and becoming more accustomed to the car, is taking things at her own pace.

"Danica is definitely feeling more comfortable today, really the most important things at this point is letting her do things at her pace and what she's comfortable with."

But one of Patrick's goals is to be something that she feels, she hasn't been in a while.

"I miss being relevant," Danica said outside of her garage on Wednesday. "So I'm trying to achieve that this month. We'll come back in a couple weeks and see where we go."

Indy 500 practice begins on May 15th.