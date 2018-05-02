Have you received an email this week from a company letting you know about their updated terms of service policy? You can thank a new privacy law taking effect in Europe. Rich Demuro spoke with an expert to figure out why Americans have been receiving these types of emails.
Explaining recent terms of service updates
