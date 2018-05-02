× From sunshine to rain and thunderstorms

After a few very sunny days, clouds are starting to make their return to Central Indiana. A lot of us are still very sunny at this hour but clouds will increase into the afternoon and late evening.

We stay mostly dry today. A few spotty showers are possible as we head into the evening hours.

With the increase in clouds, our UV index is lower today. However, you can still easily get a sunburn. Make sure to lather up the sunblock if you’re going to be spending time outdoors.

It will be another warm one with temperatures reaching the lower 80’s this afternoon.

Better chances of rain and thunderstorms arrive overnight.

A few strong storms are possible Thursday into Friday morning. This is a great reminder to prepare for severe weather in advance. If you don’t have a weather radio and aren’t able to get one before Saturday, you can come meet the Weather Authority team in Westfield this weekend. You can pick up a weather radio at a discounted price and we’ll be there to program it for you.

We cool down after today but temperatures remain on the mild to warm side. The weekend looks mostly pleasant with a few scattered showers working their way in by Sunday night.