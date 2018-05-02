× Ground beef shipped to Indiana recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The agency said Wednesday that the products, including Kroger brands, were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia for further distribution to retail locations.

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 22, 2018. They bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS says JBA USA, INC. issued the recall after receiving a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products. But, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following products are included in the recall: