× IMPD asks for public’s help locating man accused of hitting cyclist, leaving him in road to die

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help locating a man accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving him in the middle of the road to die.

Police are searching for Edgar Benjamin Castillo-Recinos, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Castillo-Recinos works contract jobs for several different builders, and he’s been seen on the east side of Indianapolis, in the 2400 block of Post Road, as well as in the Carmel area.

Police already located the vehicle involved in the accident, but they believe Castillo-Recinos may be driving another vehicle, a tan 2003 Chevrolet Astro bearing Indiana license plate YEV614.

The arrest warrant stems from a fatal hit-and-run crash on April 25 at 12:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Bronson Gooch, 33, was riding his bicycle when he was hit. Police found him lying unconscious in the middle of the roadway. He died a few days after he was transported to the hospital.

Police didn’t find Gooch’s bike and said it’s possible the driver stopped to pick it up. Gooch’s wallet and cell phone were also missing, according to his sister.