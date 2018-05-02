IMPD identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Police have a warrant in hand for the man they say struck and killed 33-year-old Bronson Gooch in a hit-and-run crash last week, now all they need to do is find him.

Edgar Benjamin Castillo-Recinos is who police are after. Gooch’s family says they have faith he’ll be caught.

Police say it was an alert citizen who gave them the tip they needed to identify this suspect. Right now, they say he is still in the area. Police, along with Gooch’s family, are hoping someone calls police to turn him in.

“We have to be strong for him, because if he were here he would not like to see any of us breaking down,” said Gooch’s niece Destiny Dublin. She says her family just wants justice and a sense of closure.

“The other night I had a dream of a white dove flying away so I know he’s at peace,” said Dublin, “but none of us are at peace until whoever did this is put away.”

Police say Castillo-Recinos is their suspect, adding that he’s a local contractor who police say may be driving a tan 2003 Chevy Astro with Indiana plate YEV614.

IMPD says Castillo-Recinos hit Gooch while he was riding a bike early last Wednesday morning on N. Shadeland Ave., and then took off. Gooch died two days later.

“This man killed someone, and I just want people to try to feel how they would feel waking up one morning to hear their son is gone, or their father is not here no more,” said Dublin.

Police say a tip from the public helped them identify Castillo-Recinos as suspect.

“This case is a great example of how see something, say something can work,” said IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.