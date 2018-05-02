× Man shot, person of interest sought after ‘gun battle’ on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot during what police call a running gun battle overnight.

It happened early Wednesday morning near 33rd and Central on the near north side of Indianapolis. Police are now looking for a person of interest.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, dispatchers received a call about shots fired around 2 a.m. About 20 minutes later, they said more shots were fired. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot twice. He was taken to the hospital for surgery. Police said his condition has improved and he’s expected to survive.

IMPD said the second round of shots reported overnight may have been an exchange of gunfire between the man who was shot and a person they’re calling a person of interest.

That person of interest took off running east on 33rd Street, police said, and officers went door-to-door to seek out witnesses. Central was closed between 23rd and 33rd while the investigation continues.