Neighbors witness Indiana man fatally stab ex-wife in front of home, police say

SMITHVILLE, Texas – A man from Kosciusko County, Indiana was arrested in Texas over the weekend after neighbors witnessed him murder his ex-wife and mother of three in the front yard of her home, KXAN reports.

Officers with the Smithville Police Department responded to the home after a neighbor called 911 to report a woman was being assaulted by a man in front of her home.

Neighbors told KXAN they ran outside when they heard a woman screaming, and they saw a man stabbing her repeatedly.

Officers found 42-year-old Tracie Zuniga lying in the street with severe injuries to her neck and throat, and she was bleeding profusely. She died at the hospital.

About 10 minutes later, 38-year-old Matthew Gordin called 911 to report he attacked his ex-wife. Police say he surrendered and was booked into the Bastrop County Jail.

According to the Smithville Police Department, the couple had been separated for 11 months.

Friends say Zuniga is a mother to two daughters and a stepson.