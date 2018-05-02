× ‘Person of interest’ in Delphi murders pleads guilty to unrelated Johnson County charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Daniel Nations, a man who police say is considered a “person of interest” in the murders of two Delphi teens, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges out of Johnson County.

According to court officials, Nations pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, driving while suspended, and possession of marijuana on Wednesday.

Nations will not serve any additional jail time as a result. Officials say he was sentenced to time served for the marijuana charge, no jail time for the driving while suspended charge, and 702 days of probation for the failing to register charge.

Officials say Nations is now on active probation and has expressed interest in moving back to Colorado, where he was extricated from after allegedly using a hatchet to threaten hikers on a trail.

Last year, detectives from Indiana also traveled to Colorado to interview Nations in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. While he’s still considered a “person of interest” in the case, police said on the anniversary of the girls’ disappearance they aren’t too concerned with him at this time.

“We went out to Colorado and we spent a little time with him, and he’s not a person we care a lot about at this moment and time,” said Carter. “Until somebody is arrested, we’re interested in almost everybody.”

The search for person who killed the Delphi teens continues. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the tip line: 844-459-5786.