Money flying over Indy's west side after Brinks truck door opens on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Money was found flying over Indy’s west side Wednesday morning after police say a Brinks truck door open as it traveled on I-70.

Police first began investigating reports of money flying over the interstate at Harding Street, and then they moved the investigation to Sam Jones Parkway.

According to Indiana State Police, the money came from a Brinks truck when the back door came loose. Money bags, money bundles, and loose bills fell out of the truck. ISP Sgt. Perrine says a “good amount of money” fell out of the truck, and it could take a while for it to all get picked up.

ISP is already getting tips with license plate numbers on people who stopped to pick up cash. Perrine says anyone who picked up the money can be charged with theft.

If you have money from the incident, you are asked to call ISP.