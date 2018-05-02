Police ask public to return money after Brinks truck dumps cash on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indiana State Police are asking anyone who found loose money on I-70 Wednesday money to return it.

A chaotic scene unfolded around 9:00am on westbound I-70, near Holt Road, when the back security door on a Brinks truck came open.

“Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate," said ISP Corporal Brock McCooe. “Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have bills, loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars.”

Troopers at the scene initially said up to $600,000 had flown across the interstate, but police later said the exact amount was not known.

The Brinks truck driver told state police that another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of his truck, and that's when he realized the door was not secure and had opened.

It's not known whether the incident was the result of mechanical failure, or human error, police said.

Troopers say people were jumping over fences from the adjacent neighborhood to stuff their pockets with money.

“I guess it’s not every day you see thousands of dollars just floating around on the interstate during your morning commute," McCooe said. "So it was pretty chaotic.”

McCooe said taking money from the scene was considered theft.

In particular, police say they are looking for a school bus driver who stopped to grab cash before driving the bus away from the scene. They are also looking for four individuals in a white pickup truck, pulling a utility trailer, who made off with one of the bags of money.

Perrine says they are searching for anyone who stopped to pick up the cash; they can be charged with theft.

ISP says they are already getting tips with license place numbers from people who stopped to pick up the money.

They are also getting calls from people who wish to turn in money they found along the interstate. Anyone who wishes to do the same, can call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

“If you’re willing to, in good conscience, turn it back in, there’s amnesty, there’s no real questions asked if you’re willing to give it back," McCooe said.

The video below shows police stopping traffic to pick up money on the interstate.