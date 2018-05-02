× Warmth holding while rain and storms emerge tomorrow

A milder start out-the-door this morning, under mainly clear skies. We expect another great and unseasonably warm day underway with highs reaching the lower 80s, breezy too! By this evening, a weak shower chance may develop, while clouds thicken across the state. DO NOT alter outdoor plans. All in all, another incredible early May day!

Rain and storm chances will increase on Thursday and into Friday. For now, any severe threat looks very low, although some heavier rains may fall in several counties. We will continue to monitor any changes in the proposed severe levels over the next 24 hours.

Dry, slightly cooler air to return for the weekend, making it ideal for the mini-marathon on Saturday morning. Next rain chances shouldn’t arrive until late Sunday afternoon.